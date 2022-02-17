The Right Track: Divided Minds

By Alex Gallagher

When pop-punkers Divided Minds are not in the studio creating new tracks or hitting the stage, they are in the classroom pursuing degrees.

Vocalist Sean Collins and drummer Deven Pile are pursuing bachelor’s degrees in computer information systems and computer science, respectively, at ASU.

“It’s been difficult, for sure,” Pile says. “With the pandemic it has helped because most of my schoolwork is now accessible both online and in person. I was able to attend most lectures or watch back the recordings and get my homework done while on the road. It ultimately turns into doing schoolwork whenever I’m not on stage.”

The band kicked off its first headlining tour in November and, despite the new challenges of ensuring shows happen safely, it was the band’s most memorable jaunt.

“We were able to almost sell out our hometown venue at The Rebel Lounge,” says Pile, whose band recently released its debut album, “Guilty Pleasure.” “During the show I could hear the crowd singing along to the songs while we played, and it felt like a very special moment.”

TOP SIX FAVORITE SONGS

Collins:

“Sneaky Devil” by The Garden

This song scratches my brain itch like nothing else. Instant hype.

“Kingslayer” by Bring Me the Horizon and BABYMETAL

I am a sucker for weird noises, breakbeats and breakdowns.

“In the Walls” by Knocked Loose

Perfect metal song, in my opinion.

“Taxi” by Nova Twins

God is two women.

“Second Wind” by Trash Boat

I am convinced they wrote this song about my childhood.

“Get Got” or “Eh” by Death Grips

I am torn between like four Death Grips songs, so we will just say those two. No clue why I even like Death Grips, they just slap.

Pile:

“Ladders” by Mac Miller

I really like the overall meaning and vibe of the song. Also, the bass dropping in hits hard.

“Self Care” by Mac Miller

I relate to this song and a lot of Mac Miller songs a lot. Just the overall vibe.

“Tints” by Anderson.Paak and Kendrick Lamar

I love the drums that Anderson.Paak does in all his songs, and his songwriting and style. Kendrick Lamar is a GOAT, and the two of them made a banger of a song.

“Wow” by Post Malone

It is a good flex song and a good cruising song. I like all the car references in the song and the fact that his line about the Dallas Cowboys ended up happening a few weeks after the song dropped.

“Broke B-tch” by Tiny Meat Gang

Top-tier meme song. Really strong lyrics, but 100% ironic and does not take itself seriously.

“m.A.A.d city” by Kendrick Lamar

It brings me back to playing GTA V on my Xbox 360. I really like his style and flow on this song and how well he can craft a story.

FAVE WAY OF LISTENING TO MUSIC AND WHY?

Collins: With as little outside stimuli as possible so I can dissect everything.

Pile: Either in my car or over-the-ear headphones. Anything with a good soundstage and good amp/digital to analog converter to really draw out all the aspects of the song.

DESERT ISLAND ALBUM

Collins: “Post Human: Survival Horror” by Bring Me the Horizon. I do not think I have listened to any other album as much as this one. (Video games producer) Mick Gordon is a legend, and the stuff he added to this album was nothing short of transformative.

Pile: “Swimming” by Mac Miller.

WHAT ARTIST WOULD PROVIDE THE SOUNDTRACK FOR THE MOVIE ABOUT YOUR LIFE?

Collins: The Garden’s lyrics are just my internal monologue most of the time. Probably them.

Pile: Childish Gambino. He has a good mix of being serious and goofy. Also vibey, and I am big on R&B.

GO-TO GUILTY PLEASURE TRACK OR CLASSIC KARAOKE TUNE

Collins: “Midnight Sky” by Miley Cyrus.

Pile: “God’s Country” by Blake Shelton.

FAVORITE SONG BY AN ARTIST FROM YOUR COUNTRY?

Collins: I have hyped up The Garden enough, so I’ll say “Silence is Also an Answer//” by KennyHoopla. Love the dude’s voice and the work Travis Barker did on the drums.

Pile: Any of the six above. They are all American, besides Cody Ko from (Canada’s) Tiny Meat Gang. CT