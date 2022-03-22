Sudan boasts about 255 pyramids, while Egypt has 138.

Nearly 10% of a cat’s bones are in its tail.

A child’s circulatory system stretches more than 60,000 miles, while adults would be 100,000.

Africa spans across the four hemispheres.

German chocolate cake was created by American Sam German in 1852.

It takes a drop of water 90 days to travel the Mississippi River.

Apples float because they are 25% air.

The tallest NHL player is Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chára at 6-foot-9.

Tim Storms has the world’s deepest voice, hitting a note eight octaves below the lowest G on a piano.

25% of the Sahara Desert is sandy, while most is covered in gravel.

The world’s longest French fry was 34 inches.