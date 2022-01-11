By Annika Tomlin

Goodbye 2021, hello 2022. The year will boast highly anticipated movies, notable milestones, landmark events and important elections. Here is a list of 11 things coming in 2022.

*Disclaimer: “5. Betty White 100th Birthday” was written prior to the actress’s death on December 31.

11. ROSE PARADE

As COVID-19 conditions are more regulated and with the distribution of several vaccines, the Rose Parade will return bright and early January 1 in Pasadena. The 2022 offering will feature 18 equestrian units, 22 marching bands, a plethora of floats and, of course, a Rose Court helmed by Rose Queen Nadia Chung. The grand marshal of the parade is actor LeVar Burton. This year’s theme for the parade is “Dream. Believe. Achieve.” with an emphasis on education.

10. SUPER BOWL

The 2022 Super Bowl is Sunday, February 13, at Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium, the home of the Chargers and Rams. The halftime performance includes appearances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. NBC and its Spanish sister station Telemundo will broadcast this Super Bowl.

9. CHINESE NEW YEAR

Tuesday, February 1, marks the start of the Chinese New Year: Year of the Tiger. The tiger is the third in the 12-year cycle of animals on the Chinese zodiac calendar. The celebration begins with Chinese New Year’s Eve with a reunion dinner for the whole family. After 15 days of various activities, Chinese New Year ends with the Lantern Festival.

8. “THE BATMAN”

This chapter of the “Batman” franchise stars Robert Pattinson in the title role alongside Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell. Set for release Friday, March 4, “The Batman” sees the title character in his second year of crime fighting, pursuing the Riddler (Dano), a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City residents.

7. QUEEN ELIZABETH II PLATINUM JUBILEE

Sunday, February 6, marks the 70th year Queen Elizabeth II has reigned over the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. This will be the first time that a British monarch has celebrated a platinum jubilee. On May 24, 2024, Queen Elizabeth II will be the longest-reigning monarch of a sovereign state in verified history at 98 years old. She’ll surpass Louis XIV of France, who reigned for 72 years and 110 days.

6. PARALYMPICS/WINTER OLYMPICS

The 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics are set for Beijing, the first city to host the summer and winter Olympic and Paralympic games. The Olympics run from Friday, February 4, to Sunday, February 20. Meanwhile, the Paralympics are scheduled for Friday, March 4, to Sunday, March 13. The United States joins several other countries in a diplomatic boycott, indicating no dignitaries will represent those governments at the Olympic or Paralympic games. Reasons cited include “genocide and crimes against humanity.”

5. BETTY WHITE’S 100TH BIRTHDAY

Betty White will become a centenarian on Monday, January 17. The release of “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration” will mark the milestone in theaters on her big day. The star-studded cast of friends includes Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood and Morgan Freeman.

4. “DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS”

The year is chock-full of highly anticipated movies, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” on Friday, May 6. This is the first MCU film with direct ties from the newer Disney+ series “WandaVision,” starring Elizabeth Olson as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, and the first season of “Loki.” Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) learns of the consequences of his actions in “No Way Home.”

3. PHOENIX FAN FUSION

Phoenix Fan Fusion was postponed several times but hits the Phoenix Convention Center Friday, May 27, to Sunday, May 29. The guest list of actors, authors, comic book creators and cosplayers will be released on Monday, January 17.

2. FIFA WORLD CUP

Soccer fans will converge in Qatar from Monday, November 21, to Saturday, December 17, for the FIFA World Cup. This marks the first championship to be held in the Middle East. Usually held in the summer, this year it was moved to the fall/winter because of Qatar’s intense heat.

1. ARIZONA GUBERNATORIAL/SENATE ELECTION

This is an important election year for Arizona, as the governor and a Senate seat are up for grabs. Both positions have the potential to drastically change how the state is run. Declared gubernatorial candidates include Republicans Kari Lake, Kimberly Yee and Steve Gaynor, along with Democrats Katie Hobbs, Aaron Lieberman and Marco Lopez Jr. Senate candidates include incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly, and Republicans Mark Brnovich, Jim Lamon, Blake Masters, Michael McGuire, Justin Olson and Robert Paveza. The election is Tuesday, November 8. CT