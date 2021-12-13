11 Local Places to Holiday Shop

By Annika Tomlin

11. BUNKY BOUTIQUE

This rustic-chic shop specializes in lightweight cotton clothes for men, women and infants featuring a creative Phoenix flare. Bunky Boutique also offers an assortment of gifts, from housewares and grooming products to paper goods, jewelry and games — not to mention it houses an exclusive Arizona Love collection.

1001 N. Central Avenue, Suite 125, Phoenix, bunkyboutique.com

10. MERKIN VINEYARDS & CADUCEUS CELLARS

This Jerome-based winery founded by Tool’s Maynard James Keenan creates high-elevation wines out of predominantly Italian and Spanish varieties. Just in time for the holidays, it is offering two special bundles. The Bottles of Bubbles ($125) includes one Merkin Vineyards Chupacabra Bubbles bottle, one Caduceus Cellars Trial Series, Pet Nat, one Merkin Vineyards Olives, one neoprene bag, one branded wine key, one Caduceus Cellars ornament and one Merkin Vineyards ornament. The other bundle, Queen B Can Kit ($99), includes one can each of Puscifer Queen B sparkling hard cider, sparkling mead, sparkling Malvasia and sparkling red, a Puscifer Queen B cooler bag, two branded travel mugs, two can lids and one ornament.

158 Main Street, Jerome, caduceus.org; 7133 E. Stetson Drive, Suite 4, Scottsdale, merkinvineyards.org

9. PINK HOUSE BOUTIQUE

Located in the heart of Downtown Glendale, this boutique features an array of trendy, retro pinup and bohemian clothing and accessories. This is an ideal place to look for an item that might seem out of the norm in other retail locations but is a highlighted piece within this store. Everything from Ouija Board cotton face masks to a “Star Wars” tin lunch box can be found at Pink House Boutique.

7009 N. 58th Avenue, Glendale, pinkhouseboutique.com

8. ARENA MERCHANDISING

Arena Merchandising offers one-of-a-kind custom apparel with on-demand printing for consumers and artists. Whether it’s products from Arena’s artist collections or custom designs, the local merchandising business can provide a great fashionable gift. New this year, Arena is selling a catalog of vintage concert tour poster prints as blankets. Choose from David Bowie and Black Sabbath to Def Leppard and the Cure.

arena.store

7. MUSE

Outside of the effortless everyday style clothing available at Muse, the shop includes an assortment of home décor and self-care products ready to gift. Pick out a zodiac book that matches a friend or family member’s astrological sign or gift an intricate decoupage oyster jewelry dish. Each item gives off an urban boho vibe.

100 E. Camelback Road, Suite 108, Phoenix, shopatmuse.com

6. DEAR PEACH BOUTIQUE

This family-owned boutique caters to women of all shapes and sizes, not to mention gifts and toys for even the youngest member of the family. Dear Peach sells a plethora of items like baby toys, specialty candy, tote bags and stickers. Hair accessories, jewelry and shoes are on display, too.

19805 N. 51st Avenue, Glendale, dearpeach.com

5. CHANGING HANDS BOOKSTORE

Open since 1974, Changing Hands Bookstore sells new and used books, creative gifts and toys, and offers more than 300 author events each year. Shop items like kitchen accessories, greeting cards, chimes, bells, and games for any age. Changing Hands will also curate a book bundle. Choose a genre the receiver might like and a price range between $50 and $500, along with other questions to help narrow down the items to go into the bundle.

6428 S. McClintock Drive, Tempe, 480.730.0205; 300 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix, 602.247.0067, changinghands.com

4. SIP & SHOP LOCAL COLLECTION

This local shop in Gilbert features more than 50 small businesses with items from baby to furniture, home décor, clothing and macarons. While shopping, grab a glass of wine or beer. Want to give a gift of activities? Look no further, because Sip & Shop offers an array of classes throughout the year. December’s class is making effective spa-quality

sugar scrubs.

2180 E. Williams Field Road, Suite 110, Gilbert, sipandshoparizona.com

3. FRANCES

For more than 15 years, Frances has been the one-stop shop for creative gifts. Popular local vendors include Baggu, Gigi Pip and Keep Nature Wild. There’s no need to wrap gifts either, as Frances takes care of it for customers. The award-winning indie craft series Crafteria visits Frances the Saturdays in December before Christmas, offering crafts, clothes, art, food and other pop-up-style vendors.

10 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix, shopfrancesboutique.com

2. LIFE & LADLE

Life & Ladle recently released its first line of signature candles. The small-batch, artisan and hand-poured candles were created to help customers express who they are within their home. The 4-ounce candles come in Cranberry Woods, Grandpa’s Favorite Cigar, Just Me Maliyh, Walk in the Woods and Yo-dah-LADLE-hee-hoo, each priced at $15.

lifeandladle.com/candles

1. CAVE + POST TRADING CO.

This two-part shop includes the “Post,” a boutique with a curated collection of quality menswear lines and accessories as well as handpicked thrifted rare finds. Out back, a courtyard area leads to an artisan workshop or makerspace, the “Cave,” which has been outfitted to accommodate a variety of skilled trades. Cave + Post carries popular brands like Freenote, Howler Brothers and Texas Standard, not to mention a slew of accessory lines including Shinola watches and sunglasses from AO Eyewear. The Post also sells personal care products, a collection of guitars, houseware and vintage jewelry.

1040 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, caveandpost.com

BONUS SHOPS!

Who can doesn’t love more options to choose from when shopping? Here are a few more shops to peruse this holiday season.

Jade & Clover

Jade & Clover is known for its wide range of unique, one-of =-a-kind gifts, but the shop’s main attraction has to be its plant bar. Grab friends, family or that special someone to build planters and terrariums in a fun, communal environment with the help of a Jade & Clover team member. The company carefully sources products that encourage healthy lifestyles, offering handmade eco-conscious gifts, clothing and jewelry, home décor and giftable goods. One of the shop’s favorite apparel brand is Keep Nature Wild which is based in Arizona.

3939 E. Campbell Avenue, STE 130, Phoenix, 214.676.5442. jadeandclover.com

PRESS Coffee

This roastery has been brewing coffee in Arizona since 2008. Quality drive and community focused, Press shares its passion for specialty coffee by providing the highest quality coffee products, service and knowledge with customers and community every day. Press is offering an array of sample boxes available on their website including the Blend Sample Box ($25), Origin Sample Box ($25) and Espresso Sample Box ($25) each including three 4-ounce samples. Not to mention the Origin + Blend Sample Box ($50) which includes six 4-ounce samples.

Multiple Valley locations, presscoffee.com

Love Dog Republic

This Arizona-based company offers subscription boxes filled with products for dogs and dog moms in mind. Love Dog Republic was founded with the intent to raise awareness about the world of animal shelters, rescues and fostering programs across the Valley. The monthly subscription boxes are carefully and thoughtfully curated with handpicked items that owners and their dogs will find delightful, useful and beautiful. Dogs will find items to wear, chew, snack and play the day away with.

lovedogrepublic.com CT